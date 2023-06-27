Boil water notice issued at Seminole State College after water main break

SANFORD, Fla. — People who work or go to school at Seminole State College are under a boil water alert Tuesday morning.

The City of Sanford issued a precautionary notice for the college’s Sanford-Lake Mary campus, due to a water main break.

City officials said people on campus should not drink from faucets or fountains and use bottled water instead.

Channel 9 is monitoring the boil water alert and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

