Bomb squad explodes suspicious device near Fun Spot

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A bomb squad exploded a suspicious device near Pirate's Cove Adventure Golf and Fun Spot Wednesday afternoon.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the suspicious device turned out not to be an explosive. Deputies said they are investigating who left the device.
Related Headlines
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Channel 9 for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}