Bomb squad hosts annual Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, a heartwarming Easter egg hunt brought smiles to visually impaired children in Orlando.

The event was led by members of the Orlando Fire Department’s Arson and Bomb Squad.

They used large, colorful eggs that beeped, making it easier for the children to find them.

The event organizer said it takes the whole team working together to make this community tradition happen.

“The entire bomb squad has embraced the project; we all make the eggs together. We are all out here today supporting each other and making this a good community event,” said Aaron Stover with the Orlando Fire Department.

Organizers said the event reminds them of how small efforts can bring big joy to those who need it most.

