Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Orange County business building, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A bomb threat prompted an evacuation of an Orange County business building Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said someone called in the threat at the Faneuil call center on Southland Boulevard at about 2:21 p.m.
Deputies said they searched the building and nothing suspicious was found.
They said people will be able to return to the building.
No other details were released.
