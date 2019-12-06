Bomb threat reported at Patrick Air Force Base, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Officials said a bomb threat has been reported Friday afternoon at Patrick Air Force Base and the area has been evacuated for safety reasons.
Authorities said security forces, explosive ordinance disposal (EDO) and the fire department are on the scene.
A bomb threat has been reported for Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. The immediate area was evacuated for safety. Security Forces, EOD and the Fire Department are currently on scene investigating.— 45th Space Wing (@45thSpaceWing) December 6, 2019
We will provide more information as it become available.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
