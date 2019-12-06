  • Bomb threat reported at Patrick Air Force Base, officials say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Officials said a bomb threat has been reported Friday afternoon at Patrick Air Force Base and the area has been evacuated for safety reasons.

    Authorities said security forces, explosive ordinance disposal (EDO) and the fire department are on the scene.

    This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

