Bond revocation sought in Downtown Melbourne murder case

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office for Brevard County is seeking to revoke bond for Stephan Dieujuste, 24, who is charged with second-degree murder in the May 11 shooting death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Jennings in downtown Melbourne.

Dieujuste was originally charged with manslaughter after he allegedly told police he shot Jennings in self-defense during a confrontation on Vernon Place, just south of East New Haven Avenue.

Dieujuste remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement following the shooting. However, after reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business, prosecutors upgraded the charge to second-degree murder.

The footage, which captures the incident, shows Dieujuste drawing a handgun and firing multiple rounds.

Prosecutors noted that Jennings was unarmed and never made physical contact with Dieujuste.

Dieujuste has been out on bond since May 15.

During a recent court hearing, prosecutors formally requested that his bond be revoked, citing the severity of the updated charge. A judge is expected to make a decision next week.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Dieujuste faces a possible life sentence.

