Boo! Spooky Empire returns to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Spooky Empire will host its Camp Spooky Event next weekend at the Wyndham Orlando Resort.

The convention will take place from May 17 to 19 and will feature the biggest stars in horror, costumes, and more.

The 3-day weekend event will have a vendor room, a tattoo festival, and costume contests.

Nearly 30 stars from some of the biggest horror movies and TV shows will be there to get photos and autographs.

Actors from other horror hits, such as “Children of the Corn,” “The Greasy Strangler,” “The Blair Witch Project,” and others, will also be on hand.

Single-day and weekend tickets are still available. Click here to purchase.

Click here for more information.

