Boosting Business: Orange County will introduce new grant next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Next Tuesday, July 11, Orange County will announce a small business “BOOST” grant program during a press conference at the Orange County Administration Building in Orlando.

The new program will offer cash grants for small businesses, home-based businesses, and gig workers.

Some small businesses are still feeling the impacts of COVID-19 and the county hopes these grants can help spark new life into small businesses in Orange County.

During the height of the pandemic, Orange County provided nearly $80 million in local CARES funding to small businesses and 65 percent of those funds helped minority and women-owned businesses.

Details will be available for the grant program at Tuesday’s 10 a.m. press conference.

Until next week, you can see other economic programs Orange County has to offer through the Orange County Economic Development website.

WFTV will update with the program guidelines and application process after next week’s press conference.

