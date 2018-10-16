Boy, 10, struck by car while riding bike on Rouse Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy was struck by a car while riding his bike, Orange County Fire Rescue crews said.
The boy was hit Tuesday morning on Rouse Road and Point Sylvan Circle Street, officials said.
He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.
The vehicle remained at the scene.
No other details were released.
Fire rescue crews on scene expect the boy will be ok. He was transported to get checked out just in case there are any internal injuries. #WFTV https://t.co/tdSqoMRM1w— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) October 16, 2018
