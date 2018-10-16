  • Boy, 10, struck by car while riding bike on Rouse Road

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy was struck by a car while riding his bike, Orange County Fire Rescue crews said. 

    The boy was hit Tuesday morning on Rouse Road and Point Sylvan Circle Street, officials said. 

    He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. 

    The vehicle remained at the scene. 

    No other details were released. 
     

