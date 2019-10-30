4-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in Osteen pond, deputies say

OSTEEN, Fla. - A 4-year-old boy has died after he was found unresponsive in a pond on his family’s property in Osteen last weekend, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office called the incident a “tragic accidental drowning.”
Deputies said they arrived at the scene at about 11:25 a.m. Saturday near Cowpen Road as a family member performed CPR.
Hunter Gentry was found unresponsive by his father, who “immediately performed CPR,” deputies said.
“There were no indications of suspicious circumstances at the scene. It appears that Hunter left a work garage, where his father and siblings were, went to the pond a short distance away, and was only gone a few minutes before his family realized he was missing,” a news release said.
Hunter was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, where he was pronounced dead Monday.
