Boy hit by SUV while riding bicycle in Kissimmee dies at hospital, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy who was hit by an SUV while riding a bicycle in Kissimmee has died, police said Thursday.
Police were told about the boy’s death late Wednesday.
Police said the teen was hit Monday morning while riding his bike on Fortune Road in Kissimmee, not far from Gateway High School. It's unknown whether he attended school there.
The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, police said.
The boy’s name has not been released. According to his uncle, the boy was staying with him while his parents were out of town.
The investigation is ongoing.
