Boy injured by fireworks in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy's arm was injured by fireworks Wednesday evening in Edgewater, Volusia County officials said.
Authorities said the boy was taken by boat to George R. Kennedy Memorial Park, where he was met by paramedics, who took him to a hospital.
Read: Tornado damages 3 buildings in Tavares
It's unknown how severely the boy was injured.
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.
Read: Firefighters: July 4 cookout to blame for Palm Bay house fire
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}