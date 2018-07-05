  • Boy injured by fireworks in Edgewater

    By: Jason Kelly

    EDGEWATER, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy's arm was injured by fireworks Wednesday evening in Edgewater, Volusia County officials said.

    Authorities said the boy was taken by boat to George R. Kennedy Memorial Park, where he was met by paramedics, who took him to a hospital.

    It's unknown how severely the boy was injured.

    No other details were given.

