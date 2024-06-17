Boys arrested after shooting at buildings, cars with toy guns in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Four boys in Daytona Beach were arrested after police said they were shooting at buildings and vehicles with toy guns.

Officers were called out to an apartment complex after they received complaints about random BB gun shootings inside the complex.

They later identified several boys as behind the shooting.

Police said four juveniles were arrested and three water bead guns were recovered.

Officials did not say how old the boys were.

Officers say any misuse of an Orbeez gun will lead to an arrest.

