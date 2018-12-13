BREAKING: Multiple bomb threats received across U.S., including Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Multiple reports of emailed bomb threats to businesses, universities and newspapers, have come in across the U.S., including Orlando.
In a news release, The Orlando Police Department wrote: “OPD & OFD are aware of emailed threats received to local businesses and have confirmed similar threats are being made across the nation. We are assisting federal law enforcement in its investigation. We will update when more information becomes available.”
Reports have been coming in from not only Florida, but Utah, Pennsylvania and New York, to name a few.
Authorities have evacuated businesses in the affected areas as a precaution.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
