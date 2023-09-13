Breeze Airways announces nonstop service, special rate, from Orlando to Plattsburgh, NY

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breeze Airways has released details about its newest nonstop route out of Orlando International Airport.

The self-proclaimed low-cost carrier said that beginning Nov. 28, guests can fly from MCO to Plattsburgh International Airport, often called Montréal’s U.S. airport.

Breeze said it will offer one-way introductory fares of $59 and flights will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

If you want to take advantage of the $59 special rate, you’ll need to purchase your ticket by Sept. 18.

You’ll be able to book travel through April 30, 2024.

