Breeze Airways offering 50% off flights from Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking for an excuse to book your next trip?

Breeze Airways is offering its biggest sale ever on flights from Orlando.

The airline is offering 50% off base fare prices on flights from Orlando for travel between Sept. 5 and March 7, 2024.

The sale runs through Sept. 7.

To receive the discount, you need to enter the code “IMGAME50″ at checkout.

Breeze serves 11 destinations nonstop including Akron-Canton, OH; Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR; Charleston, SC; Charleston, WV; Huntsville, AL; New Orleans, LA; Orange County-Santa Ana, CA; Portland, ME; Providence, RI; and Tulsa, OK; and one stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service to Provo-Salt Lake City, UT.

