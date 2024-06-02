Breezy and cloudy day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Metrologist Brian Shields said Sunday will be in the upper 80s and breezy.

The week ahead will heat up.

Read: NASA provides updates following Boeing Starliner scrub

weather 06/02/2024

Temperature will reach up to the 90s and there will be isolated afternoon storms.

Central Florida could hit up the mid to upper 90s late in the week.

weather 06/02/2024

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

weather 06/02/2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group