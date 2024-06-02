Local

Breezy and cloudy day in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Metrologist  Brian Shields said Sunday will be in the upper 80s and breezy.

The week ahead will heat up.

Temperature will reach up to the 90s and there will be isolated afternoon storms.

Central Florida could hit up the mid to upper 90s late in the week.

