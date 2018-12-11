0 Brevard County couple describes pain of losing granddaughter in house fire

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County couple who lost their 6-year-old granddaughter and their home in a fire last week are in desperate need of virtually everything.

The girl's school is now collecting clothing and supplies to help the family.

Little is left of the structure Stephanie and Edward Rock called home for 20 years.

They said they were sleeping when they were awakened by the smell of smoke.

"We start looking, and then there's this screaming, and Ricky comes barreling down the hall," Stephanie Rock said. "He opened the door and that was it."

Five adults and two children escaped the burning home.

"That's all we had was enough time to get out," Edward Rock said. "(We were) sound asleep."

The flames and smoke were just too thick to save 6-year-old Rocsi Cujas.

Five other family members were injured escaping from the burning mobile home and trying to save her.

There is still no official cause and barely anything is salvageable.

Stephanie Rock said earlier that night, she and her family had attended the Parrish Medical Center's Christmas tree lighting, where they watched fireworks arm in arm.

Stephanie Rock © 2018 Cox Media Group.

"She goes, Nita: That's the best night of my life,'" she said of Rocsi. "And I said, 'Me, too, baby girl.'"

The American Red Cross is helping the family, but the family doesn't know how much longer it will be able to remain at the hotel where it is staying.

