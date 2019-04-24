RIGHT NOW: Brevard County deputies search backyard of home in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Brevard County deputies are searching the backyard of a home after receiving a tip from Cocoa Beach police.
Several deputies’ cruisers and a mobile crime lab vehicle are at the home near North 4th Street and Woodland Avenue.
A large excavation machine is seen in the backyard of the home, along with several deputies.
Deputies have not said what they are searching for, but said there is no safety concern to the community.
WFTV has a crew headed to the home to gather more information.
