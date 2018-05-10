  • Brevard County deputy injured in crash on SR 528; road shut down

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa police shut down part of State Road 528 Thursday afternoon for a report of a motorcycle officer down. 

    Cocoa police tweeted about the incident shortly before 2:30 p.m. 

    Related Headlines

    TRAFFIC SECTION: Find an alternate route

    They said State Road 528 was closed in both directions at Industry Road. By 3 p.m., the west side reopened. 

    They said the officer is conscious but is being airlifted as a precaution. 

    Police are investigating the cause of the single-vehicle crash.

    No other information was released. 

    Stay with wftv.com for updates

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brevard County deputy injured in crash on SR 528; road shut down

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body found in Orlando retention pond is of woman in late teens, early 20s

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘You're a pervert pal,' UCF police chief to man accused of up-skirting…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orlando's best seafood places

  • Headline Goes Here

    Action 9 exposes medical debt trap targeting Central Florida families