Brevard County deputy injured in crash on SR 528; road shut down

COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa police shut down part of State Road 528 Thursday afternoon for a report of a motorcycle officer down.
Cocoa police tweeted about the incident shortly before 2:30 p.m.
They said State Road 528 was closed in both directions at Industry Road. By 3 p.m., the west side reopened.
They said the officer is conscious but is being airlifted as a precaution.
Police are investigating the cause of the single-vehicle crash.
No other information was released.
Westbound SR 528 reopened. Eastbound still closed at Industry Rd. due to motorcycle crash.— cocoapolice (@cocoapolice) May 10, 2018
SR 528 Remains closed in both directions at Industry Road. BCSO Motor Officer being airlifted as precaution. He is reportedly conscious, alert and ambulatory. CPD traffic officers investigating cause of single vehicle crash.— cocoapolice (@cocoapolice) May 10, 2018
SR 528 is shut down at Industry Road due to BCSO motor officer down. Unknown injuries.— cocoapolice (@cocoapolice) May 10, 2018
