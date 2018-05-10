0 Brevard County deputy injured in crash on SR 528

COCOA, Fla. - A Brevard County motorcycle deputy was hospitalized in serious condition after a crash Thursday on State Road 528, Cocoa police said.

Police were called to the scene on the east lanes near Industry Road about 2:15 p.m. where they found Deputy Nathaniel Kirk in the median with injuries.

They said Kirk was conscious, alert and able to speak.

Police said Kirk’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

State Road 528 was shut down in both directions while emergency crews worked the scene.

Witnesses told police Kirk activated his sirens and was attempting to stop a vehicle.

The witness said the motorcycle was “wobbling” several times before it hit a dead animal in the roadway, causing the deputy to lose control.

Kirk was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the median.

He was airlifted to the hospital. Police said he is in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Westbound SR 528 reopened. Eastbound still closed at Industry Rd. due to motorcycle crash. — cocoapolice (@cocoapolice) May 10, 2018

SR 528 Remains closed in both directions at Industry Road. BCSO Motor Officer being airlifted as precaution. He is reportedly conscious, alert and ambulatory. CPD traffic officers investigating cause of single vehicle crash. — cocoapolice (@cocoapolice) May 10, 2018

SR 528 is shut down at Industry Road due to BCSO motor officer down. Unknown injuries. — cocoapolice (@cocoapolice) May 10, 2018

