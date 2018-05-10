  • Brevard County deputy injured in crash on SR 528

    By: Monique Valdes

    COCOA, Fla. - A Brevard County motorcycle deputy was hospitalized in serious condition after a crash Thursday on State Road 528, Cocoa police said. 

    Police were called to the scene on the east lanes near Industry Road about 2:15 p.m. where they found Deputy Nathaniel Kirk in the median with injuries. 

    They said Kirk was conscious, alert and able to speak. 

    Police said Kirk’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. 

    State Road 528 was shut down in both directions while emergency crews worked the scene. 

    Witnesses told police Kirk activated his sirens and was attempting to stop a vehicle. 

    The witness said the motorcycle was “wobbling” several times before it hit a dead animal in the roadway, causing the deputy to lose control. 

    Kirk was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the median. 

    He was airlifted to the hospital. Police said he is in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries. 

     

     

