Brevard County deputy wounded in shooting near Indialantic

INDIALANTIC, Fla. - A Brevard County deputy was wounded during a deputy-involved shooting near Indialantic Tuesday evening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. along the 200 block of Avenida De La Vista.
More than a half-dozen of Brevard County squad cars have responded.
It isn't known what led to the shooting.
No word yet on the deputy's condition.
Channel 9's Ken Tyndall is at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
#BREAKING We’re on the scene of an officer involved shooting near Indialantic. Sheriff’s office confirms a deputy was shot and wounded. Live coverage on #TV27at10 & #WFTVat11 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/QGk3JdW2hd— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) June 5, 2019
