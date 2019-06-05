  • Brevard County deputy wounded in shooting near Indialantic

    INDIALANTIC, Fla. - A Brevard County deputy was wounded during a deputy-involved shooting near Indialantic Tuesday evening, according to the Sheriff’s Office. 

    The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. along the 200 block of Avenida De La Vista.

    More than a half-dozen of Brevard County squad cars have responded. 

    It isn't known what led to the shooting. 

    No word yet on the deputy's condition. 

