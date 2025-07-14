Brevard County firefighters mulling mandatory overtime in new contract

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County firefighters will decide this week if they’ll accept a tentative contract agreement.

The proposed three-year deal would mean pay increases of up to 22% in the first year of the contract for some firefighters.

Michael Bramson, president for the Brevard County Professional Firefighter’s Union, said the county must continue to deal with the issue of “forced” overtime.

He said on Monday that 13 employees are worked mandatory overtime, while another two dozen volunteered.

Bramson said firefighters felt both the county and the union presented good arguments and well-defined parameters.

If the majority of firefighters accept the contract offer, county commissioners could vote on the agreement before the end of the month.

