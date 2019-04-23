  • Brevard County judge mistakenly frees inmate headed to federal prison

    By: The Associated Press

    MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man who was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for armed carjacking is in custody after being accidentally released from prison, authorities said.

    Brevard County Sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear told a local news outlet that Cedrick Gant, 29, turned himself in to U.S. marshals in Orlando Monday afternoon.

    He was sentenced in February after pleading guilty to carjacking.

    Records show Gant was transferred from the Lake County Jail to the Brevard County Jail last week to face sentencing on a violation of probation charge in a separate case. A judge credited him for time served and released him.

    Goodyear said for some reason the Brevard judge didn't know about the federal sentence. He said there will likely be an internal investigation to determine why Gant was released.

