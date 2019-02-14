0 Brevard County man blames broken water pipe at mother's home on 'Meter Madness' competition

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Titusville man is blaming a broken water main at his elderly mother’s home on a competition among utility workers known as “Meter Madness.”

The competition encourages workers to see how many meters they can install over a period of several days.

Stuart Buchanan said the city turned off water to his 79-year-old mother’s house Tuesday after the city said she used 3,000 gallons of water in the last two weeks, when crews installed the new meter.

TRENDING NOW:

“They tell me it’s using 13 gallons a minute,” Buchanan said.

Utility officials told Channel 9 that the broken pipe runs from the meter to the home, so therefore the break is the homeowner’s responsibility. Meanwhile, the homeowner’s son said the leak didn’t start until crews put in the new meter.

“They wanted it out. And whether they had to use hammers, Sawzalls or hand sledges, they simply didn’t care,” Buchanan said.

Titusville Water Resources Director Sean Stauffer told Channel 9 the “Meter Madness” competition awards a top prize of $50 to each member of the crew that installs the most meters, but he added: “Rule No. 1: Installs must be done properly.”

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Stauffer said inspectors looked at the meter and deemed the installation was done properly.

Meanwhile, Buchanan told the City Council, who promised to look into it.

“The city inspector that came here to my mother’s house said I was one of three that he knew of so far where the lines had been cracked when the new meters were put in,” Buchanan said.

The city didn’t say if they are looking into other complaints of broken pipes after the new meters were installed.

On Thursday, a City Council spokesperson told Channel 9 over the phone that “the problem had been taken care of,” but would not elaborate.

Click here to read more Brevard County news



Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.