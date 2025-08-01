Brevard County man sentenced to 20 years for selling lethal dose of fentanyl

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man convicted of selling a lethal amount of fentanyl in Brevard County has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Christopher Spivey was found guilty of selling over 130 grams of fentanyl throughout the end of last year.

Experts have highlighted the danger of Spivey’s actions, noting that just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal.

Spivey’s sentencing underscores the ongoing battle against the opioid crisis, which has seen a surge in fentanyl-related overdoses.

