Brevard County man used device to film teenage girl showering, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested after officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said he used a device to film a teenage girl who was house sitting.
According to an arrest report, two high school-aged girls were house-sitting for Jonathan Moist in May 2018. When they came back to house-sit again in November, one of the girls told deputies she noticed a device that was possibly recording her as she showered.
The girls then took the device to one of their parents, where they discovered videos of people using the bathroom, including videos of one of the girls showering.
Moist told Channel 9 the device wasn't used to record anyone when he bonded out of jail Friday.
"It was not a video camera," Moist said. "I'm sorry, I'm not going to talk about it."
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office told Channel 9 they set up a phone call so he could apologize to the victims before his arrest this week.
Officials concluded that Moist placed the device in the bathroom for the purpose of recording people, according to BCSO.
