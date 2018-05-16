Brevard County mother indicted for murder of twin newborns

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Brevard County mother who gave birth to twins in her toilet has been indicted by a Brevard County grand jury.
The jury issued the indictment Tuesday charging Rachael Lynn Thomas, 30, with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for the deaths of her boy and girl twins, officials said.
Thomas called 911 on April 15 after she said she gave birth to one of the twins in her toilet at her home on Laurel Oak Street in West Melbourne, police said.
Thomas said one of the twins wasn’t breathing. He was taken the hospital, where he died, police said.
Investigators later discovered a baby girl in the trash can at Thomas’ home, police said.
Thomas told investigators last month that she didn’t know she was pregnant.
The grand jury heard testimony from the Brevard County medical examiner, along with a West Melbourne criminal investigator and Brevard County Sheriff's crime scene investigator, before returning with the indictments.
Thomas is scheduled for appear in court for the indictment Wednesday at 1:15 p.m.
She’s being held in the Brevard County Jail without bail.
