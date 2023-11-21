Brevard County officials consider plan to build homes at former Sherwood Golf Course Site

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County leaders are considering a big change for the former Sherwood Golf Course.

An application has been filed by developers who are seeking to rezone the land, paving the way for them to build homes and condominiums in the area.

The former Sherwood Golf Course is located on London Town Road in Titusville, near Intersate-95 and Carpenter Rd.

See a map of the area below:

Residents living in the area say they’re not just concerned about the density of the proposed project, but additional traffic that would come with it. They also say they’re concerned that new housing could exacerbate existing flooding in the area.

It’s been some time since anyone teed off at the former Sherwood Golf Course in North Brevard County, but area residents still help maintain what remains of the course, and enjoy the green space that comes with living in the community.

Some residents say that could change with the proposal to rezone Sherwood to multi-family residential.

“It’s going to devalue our homes,” North Brevard County Resident Tom Erdman said. “It’s going to cause infrastructure issues, schools, the roads, when you’re almost doubling the traffic on Carpenter Road. And then down London Town, it’s gong to be 600 to 700 daily additional daily trips, and then the homes that they’re talking about building here are going to be a 10th of an acre lot.

Erdman is spearheading the effort to “Save Sherwood.” In recent weeks, he’s circulated a petition that’s gathered 600 signatures. Meanwhile, signs calling for a “no rezone” dot neighborhood lawns.

“Again, it’s not going to be all or nothing,” Erdman said. “We agree some homes make sense, but we don’t want to have crazy development.”

County leaders say they’ve received an application to rezone Sherwood Golf Course into a residential development. County staff members are currently reviewing the latest submission.

The exact number of housing units being proposed is still an unknown, but at one point, it was just under 800 homes.

“So we have concerns about the trees, the wildlife, the quality of life putting, you know, anywhere between 600 and 1,000 extra cars down the road every day,” North Brevard resident Laura Morra said. “This is a nice small community, and it’s changing. There’s other places to build.”

Residents say they don’t know exactly when the issue will go before the planning and zoning board, but they plan to be there when it does.

