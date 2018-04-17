  • Brevard County residents protest proposal to arm teachers

    By: Monique Valdes

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County residents plan to protest at a school board meeting Tuesday in response to the sheriff’s proposal to arm school staff. 

    The idea came about after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland

    Arming some staff was part of Sheriff Wayne Ivey’s four-layer plan to better protect schools. 

    His plan also included additional resource officers. 

    No vote has been taken yet.

    The school board meeting starts at 5 p.m. 

    Follow reporter Ken Tyndall and stay with wftv.com for updates on the board's decision. 
     

