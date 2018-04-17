Brevard County residents protest proposal to arm teachers

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County residents plan to protest at a school board meeting Tuesday in response to the sheriff’s proposal to arm school staff.
The idea came about after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Related Headlines
-
Armed security on the rise in US schools as debate continues over arming…
-
Survey: Lake County school staff split on whether to arm teachers
-
Alabama lawmaker says don't arm teachers since most are women
-
Parents, teachers weigh in on arming teachers in Volusia County
-
Trump says arming teachers in schools 'Up to States'
-
Alabama Sen. Doug Jones calls arming teachers 'the dumbest idea I've ever heard'
Arming some staff was part of Sheriff Wayne Ivey’s four-layer plan to better protect schools.
Read: ‘We can't wait for the next act of terrorism,' says sheriff on arming teachers
His plan also included additional resource officers.
No vote has been taken yet.
The school board meeting starts at 5 p.m.
Follow reporter Ken Tyndall and stay with wftv.com for updates on the board’s decision.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}