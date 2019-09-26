Brevard County student arrested after issuing threat over social media, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A student has found themselves behind bars after officials said they posted a threat online.
Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office responded to Edgewood Junior-Senior High School Wednesday after reports that the student snapped a picture of a gun and captioned that they were on their way to the Edgewood basketball game.
Deputies and, with the assistance of the school resource officer, were able to locate the student responsible for the threat and placed them under arrest.
The weapon shown in the posted threat was later determined to be a replica.
The suspect was charged with sending written threats to kill or injure and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
Sheriff Wayne Ivey said of the arrest in a release:
"I can’t thank the coordinated efforts between the BPS District Security team, the staff of Edgewood Jr./Sr. High and our investigative resources. The partnership between the School Board and Brevard County Law Enforcement agencies is outstanding and completely focused on the safety of our children, educators, staff and school visitors."
