Brevard County teachers reject wage offer; it takes effect anyway

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County teachers will be receiving the district's new pay offer after initially rejecting it and wanting higher wages.
While the decision was basically a formality Tuesday night, teachers wanted the school board to know that they won't stop fighting for higher pay.
"To be clear, our teachers voted 'no' on this contract because it was a vote of 'yes' for their dignity," said the president of the Brevard Federation of Teachers, Anthony Colucci.
Ninety-six percent of teachers voted "no" on their latest offer, according to the union.
According to district leaders, their offer would have given teachers an average of a 2.3 percent raise, plus a $650 bonus for all teachers.
The union had been asking for a five percent raise.
Negotiations have been at an impasse since December.
"It's extremely disappointing because, during the impasse hearing, we were told over and over again that the money wasn't there," said teacher Kyle Savage. "And then they found the money afterwards."
Savage is referring to the district's miscalculation of available recurring funds by $1.5 million.
Despite the union's "no" vote, the board moved forward in compliance with state law, formally setting teacher raises as stated in their last offer.
The teachers and district will now work in hopes of agreeing to a new deal for the next school year by the end of the fall.
