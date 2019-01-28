Brevard County veteran accused of shooting at police takes plea deal

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Brevard County combat veteran is headed to prison for the attempted murder of some Melbourne police officers.
Investigators said Michael Taylor, 50, began shooting at the officers after they responded to a domestic violence call at his home on Ellen Court in January 2016.
Taylor accepted a plea deal Monday for a 15-year prison sentence followed by 20 years probation. He has been in the Brevard County Jail for the past three years.
According to police, Taylor barricaded himself inside the home during the domestic violence call and fired on the officers.
Veterans advocate Dorothy Walsh was in court Monday to support Taylor.
“Even when he came out of the house, he had on a combat helmet and he had on his combat boots. You know, he was in a war zone as far as his brain could tell him,” she said.
Walsh said she isn’t confident that Taylor will get the treatment he needs while in prison—but noted the plea deal means he won’t spend a lifetime there.
“It’s really unfortunate. He has not and will not receive the mental health treatment while he’s incarcerated. He will receive it once he gets out, but that’s after he serves his time,” she said.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}