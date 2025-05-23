Avoid heat-related illness this holiday weekend

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Local emergency room doctors don’t want you to overdo it this Memorial Day Weekend.

The medical director at Orlando Health Melbourne Hospital says ER doctors are likely to see a rise in patients this weekend. Dr. Kevin Freels, the medical director here at Orlando Health Melbourne Hospital, says some of those trips are avoidable.

He said, “Encourage individuals to make smart decisions with alcohol intake. With alcohol, you need to be extremely dehydrated and also the food intake, right?

You have people with heart failure and diabetes, they have to be smart in what they’re consuming because we can see negative effects of that.

“ Dr. Freels says hospitals are also likely to see more drownings or near-drownings and says it’s essential to be smart around the water.

That is no surprise to local kayaker Ryan Barlowe, who said, “In a kayak, you may get. Most boaters are really good about not making too many waves for us, but every now and then you’ll get people who aren’t paying attention or partying too hard, music too loud, and don’t see us, but luckily I’ve never had anything happen.”

Dr. Freels also told Eyewitness News that if you have any doubts this weekend about whether or not you should visit the ER, let the medical professionals work it out.

