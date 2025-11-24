Boaters in Brevard face access issues due to Mathers Bridge breakdown over the weekend

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Boaters in Brevard County are experiencing access issues to the Banana River because Mathers Bridge was closed to boat traffic following a breakdown over the weekend.

County officials report that Mathers Bridge became stuck in the open position on Saturday, and an electrical issue during repairs is stopping boats from passing underneath.

Although boat traffic is currently closed, drivers can still use Mathers Bridge to travel between Merritt Island and Indian Harbour Beach. There is no set date for when the bridge will be open to boats again.

