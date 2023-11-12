Carnival Cruise Line honors veterans aboard ship, gives van to Orlando VA

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — On Saturday, a cruise company honored about 100 Central Florida veterans with a tribute reception.
Carnival Cruise Line partnered with the Orlando Veterans Administration to honor the men and women who have served.
There was also a luncheon on the Mardi Gras ship at Port Canaveral.
During the presentation, veterans received a commemorative coin for Veterans Day.
Carnival dedicates presented the VA with a 15-passenger van to assist veterans with services.
