BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A helicopter reportedly crashed on Sunday morning on a baseball field in Rockledge.

The fields are located near Cogswell Street and were subject to a helicopter crash that left some debris throughout the area.

There are no additional details to report at this time. Check back with Channel 9, and we will provide updates accordingly.

