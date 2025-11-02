Investigators locate vehicle suspected in fatal crash that killed 70-year-old bicyclist

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Traffic Homicide Investigators have identified and seized a vehicle suspected of being involved in the fatal crash that killed bicyclist James Griffin last Wednesday.

The light-colored suspect vehicle was located on St. Clair Street and exhibits damage consistent with a collision. It will be subjected to forensic analysis to verify its link to the incident and to identify the driver.

Investigators thank community members for their instrumental cooperation in advancing the case.

ORIGINAL STORY

At 5:33 a.m. on October 29, Melbourne Police responded to a crash at Eau Gallie Boulevard and Highland Avenue involving a car and a bicyclist, Griffin, who was seriously injured and later died.

Witnesses said the suspect vehicle swerved and squealed tires before hitting Griffin, who was traveling west on Eau Gallie Boulevard in the bike lane. The vehicle then continued west without stopping.

Investigators checked for security cameras capturing the incident and observed nearby vehicles and pedestrians at the time of the crash.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit encourages anyone with additional information to contact Investigator Officer Whiteside or provide information anonymously via Crimeline.

