Man arrested after someone used his ID to steal car at Orlando dealership

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — A North Carolina man was arrested upon returning from a cruise at Port Canaveral after being mistakenly identified as a suspect in a grand theft case.

Jordan Walker was detained for three days due to a warrant issued in 2022. The warrant was linked to a stolen vehicle incident involving his lost driver’s license.

Walker lost his driver’s license during a visit to Disney World’s Epcot two years ago. An unknown person then used it to steal a 2019 BMW M5 from an Orlando CarMax. After returning from his cruise, Walker was flagged by Customs and told that his license matched one used in the theft, resulting in his arrest.

“I was mortified that they even took the ID and even just looking at the ID, you can tell the person is taller, skin complexion is different, the hair,” Walker said, describing his disbelief at the situation.

Walker recounted when he realized his license was missing at Epcot, prompting him to alert a security guard immediately. After failing to recover his license, Walker ordered a replacement and continued with his life, unaware of the impending legal troubles.

A CarMax spokesperson stated, “We’re sorry to hear about this difficult situation... To help prevent theft and identify fraud, we regularly train our associates on required procedures and best practices.”

The warrant for Walker’s arrest was issued after someone used his license to take a BMW M5 on a test drive from CarMax and never returned it. Walker was offered plea deals but chose to hire an attorney to clear his name, ultimately spending over $10,000 to prove his innocence. The charges were dropped after Walker provided evidence of his whereabouts on the day of the theft, but the ordeal had lasting effects on his employment and personal life.

Officials emphasized that Walker’s experience underscores the challenges of identity theft and the importance of verifying personal information to prevent such issues. Although his case has been resolved, Walker still struggles with ongoing difficulties caused by his arrest record.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group