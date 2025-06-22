Melbourne Beach restores water service after disruption and pressure drop

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — Water service has been fully restored to all customers in Melbourne Beach, between 2900 and 2927 Hwy. A1A, and 4982 and 4995 Hwy. A1A, including all connecting streets.

Due to the interruption in service and drop in water pressure, a precautionary boil water notice is in effect.

Residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

The precautionary boil water notice is expected to remain in effect until the required bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Test results are expected by Monday, June 23.

Customers located north of 2900/2927 Hwy. A1A are not affected by the boil water notice. Once the precautionary boil water notice is lifted, updates will be provided via CodeRED calls, the City of Melbourne’s website and social media.

Residents who did not receive a CodeRED call regarding the service interruption can sign up for notifications on the City’s website.

Residents in the affected area are encouraged to follow the boil water advisory until further notice to ensure safety.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group