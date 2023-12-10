New Port Canaveral facility opens for U.S. Coast Guard crews

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — A new facility at Port Canaveral is now open and will add to the port’s growth.

U.S. Coast Guard commanders cut the ribbon on a new multipurpose building on Friday.

The complex will house more than 100 guardsmen at Port Canaveral.

There are rooms for overnight crews, a dining facility, training rooms, workshops and a fitness room.

The state-of-the-art building replaces the nearly 50-year-old Coast Guard complex at the port.

Forty-five active duty and 30 reserve men and women will work at the new facility.

