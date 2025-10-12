Police probe overnight Titusville shooting, adult male in critical-stable condition

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that happened on Monday, October 6, around 10:05 P.M. on Garden Street, which left an adult male in critical but stable condition.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, then transported him via helicopter to a local hospital. Nearby, they identified another adult male as the other involved individual.

“At this time, our investigation indicates this was an isolated incident between known individuals and there is no ongoing threat to our community,” said Detective Sergeant Bryan Nelson.

Detectives are collecting statements and reviewing evidence to understand what caused the shooting. The incident is thought to be an isolated event involving only the parties concerned.

No arrests have been made yet, but charges are expected after evidence analysis.

Anyone with info should contact the Titusville Police at 321-264-7800 or anonymously via Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing, and Titusville Police are working diligently to gather all available evidence and speak with witnesses.

