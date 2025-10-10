Police seek help identifying robber of two 7-Eleven stores in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two 7-Eleven stores in Melbourne were robbed on Thursday, October 9, by a suspect wearing a black mask.

The first robbery happened around 3:45 AM at the 7-11 located at 1268 Aurora Rd, where a white male demanded money from the clerk before running away.

Later that night, at about 11:55 PM, a similar incident occurred at the 7-11 on 220 W. New Haven Ave.

In both robberies, the suspect wore a black mask and clerks complied with his demands for cash. Melbourne Police are investigating and haven’t confirmed if the same person is responsible for both.

Individuals with information can contact Detective Jones directly or provide anonymous tips through Crimeline.

The Melbourne Police Department is still investigating the robberies and encourages anyone with information to come forward.

