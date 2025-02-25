A rabies advisory has been issued by the DOH for Brevard County

VIERA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County (DOH-Brevard) has issued a rabies alert for a specific area.

This is in response to a single confirmed case of rabies found in a bat that was captured in the area near 1700 Clubhouse Drive in Brevard County on February 18, 2025. All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies may currently exist in the wild animal population.

People and domestic animals should always avoid physical contact with wild animals (e.g., raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, coyotes), which carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment. If you are exposed to rabies, receiving appropriate treatment after exposure will protect you from the risk of rabies.

The following precautions will help to prevent rabies exposure:

• Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

• Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash and secure livestock on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance immediately and contact Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control at 321- 633-2024.

• Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention and report the injury to DOH-Brevard by calling 321-634-6337 option 3.

• Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

• Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Brevard County Sherriff’s Office Animal Control at 321-633-2024.

• Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets

For additional prevention and safety information, please visit here or contact DOH-Brevard at 321-634-6337. Option 3.





