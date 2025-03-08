‘This decision has been difficult’ Ray Stevens resigns from Palm Coast City Council

PALM COAST, Fla. — Palm Coast City announces the resignation of Council member Ray Stevens from the Palm Coast City Council.

According to a release from Palm Coast City, acting manager Ray Stevens has filed an immediate resignation for health reasons, ending his one-year tenure.

It is with great regret that I find it necessary to resign my position as City Council member of Palm Coast City Council District 3 effective today February 28th, 2025. This decision has been difficult, as it has been an honor to serve our community and to the important work we have undertaken together, however I have made the decision to resign due to my health. I want to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve on the City Council and for the support I have received during my time here. Thank you once again for the trust and confidence you have placed in me. — Raymond Stevens, letter to Acting City Manager Lauren Johnson (excerpt)

The city council has discussed the process for filling the District 3 seat. The Palm Coast City Council is seeking applicants from District 3 residents to fill the vacant City Council seat following the resignation.

According to the release, whoever is appointed will serve until the general election in 2026, when voters will choose a candidate to serve the remainder of the term through 2028.

