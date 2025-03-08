‘This decision has been difficult’ Ray Stevens resigns from Palm Coast City Council

PALM COAST, Fla. — Palm Coast City announces the resignation of Council member Ray Stevens from the Palm Coast City Council.
According to a release from Palm Coast City, acting manager Ray Stevens has filed an immediate resignation for health reasons, ending his one-year tenure.
It is with great regret that I find it necessary to resign my position as City Council member of Palm Coast City Council District 3 effective today February 28th, 2025.
This decision has been difficult, as it has been an honor to serve our community and to the important work we have undertaken together, however I have made the decision to resign due to my health.
I want to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve on the City Council and for the support I have received during my time here.
Thank you once again for the trust and confidence you have placed in me.— Raymond Stevens, letter to Acting City Manager Lauren Johnson (excerpt)
The city council has discussed the process for filling the District 3 seat. The Palm Coast City Council is seeking applicants from District 3 residents to fill the vacant City Council seat following the resignation.
According to the release, whoever is appointed will serve until the general election in 2026, when voters will choose a candidate to serve the remainder of the term through 2028.
