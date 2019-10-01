Brevard Public Schools, teachers' union near agreement on salary raises

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with Brevard Public Schools and the teachers' union were back at the bargaining table Monday in negotiations over teachers' pay.
The district's latest offer includes:
- $2,000 for the 4,149 teachers who were rated "highly effective" in 2018-2019.
- $1,500 for the 314 teachers rated "effective."
- An additional $900 recurring supplement for 2,416 veteran teachers with 12 or more years experience with BPS.
"The longevity slash retention supplement we're looking at, we're about $1,100 apart," said Brevard Federation of Teachers President Anthony Colucci. "That's still a lot of progress. We're closer."
The negotiations Monday had a far different tone than the last session less than two weeks ago when the teachers' union canceled negotiations, saying the offer from the district was "disrespectful" to teachers.
The teachers' union is asking for an extra $2,000 pay hike for teachers starting in their 12th year instead of the district's offer of $900.
Contract negotiations will continue Tuesday.
