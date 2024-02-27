Brevard Zoo to release rescued loggerhead sea turtle ‘Curry’ on Wednesday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Officials at the Brevard Zoo are getting ready to send a loggerhead sea turtle back into its natural habitat.

They have been taking care of “Curry the loggerhead” since last October.

Curry was found along Melbourne Beach covered in barnacles and algae.

He also had a tear in one of his lungs.

Zoo officials believe a propeller struck his shell.

A team is planning to release Curry around 11 a.m. Wednesday from James A. Nance Park at 201 N. Miramar Ave. in Indialantic.

