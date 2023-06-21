Brightline completes construction of tracks connecting Orlando to South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline has wrapped up construction on its service connecting Central Florida to South Florida.

This is a significant milestone for the company, and they are now one step closer to launching the service.

Brightline has laid all the tracks necessary for the expansion.

Mayors representing Brightline station cities along its 235-mile route celebrated the accomplishment Wednesday with a roundtable conversation on transportation and economic impact in Florida.

“I’m excited about what the connectivity between Orlando and Miami really means for our community,” said Orange County Major Jerry Demings.

When Brightline first broke ground in 2019, the company faced some challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain shortages.

Company President Patrick Goddard said he couldn’t be prouder of what they achieved.

“To be able to say that construction is complete means we are one step closer to running trains,” Goddard said.

Brightline’s construction generated over 10,000 jobs and more than $6.4 billion in economic impact. The launch of the service is expected to create even more jobs and boost the economy.

The new service will also provide a much-needed alternative to driving between Miami and Orlando. Brightline said it could make the trip in three hours.

“It’s a faster, safer, more efficient way to travel,” Goddard said. “And it’s also better for the environment to travel.”

While construction is complete, testing will continue.

Once testing is complete, Brightline will begin offering passenger service between Miami and Orlando later this summer.

Travelers can buy trip tickets as soon as September and find more information here.

