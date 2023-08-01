Brightline conducts high-speed train testing Tuesday in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Brevard County may see extra workers near railroad crossings Tuesday.

Brightline trains will undergo test runs Tuesday at a maximum speed of 110 mph.

The test will focus on track that goes through Cocoa, Rockledge, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Malabar, Grant-Valkaria and Micco.

Drivers could see additional wait times at some crossings.

The high-speed testing started at 9 a.m. and will run through 7 p.m.

