Brightline conducts high-speed train testing Tuesday in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Brevard County may see extra workers near railroad crossings Tuesday.
Brightline trains will undergo test runs Tuesday at a maximum speed of 110 mph.
The test will focus on track that goes through Cocoa, Rockledge, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Malabar, Grant-Valkaria and Micco.
Drivers could see additional wait times at some crossings.
The high-speed testing started at 9 a.m. and will run through 7 p.m.
