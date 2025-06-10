Brightline train accident Data sparks safety concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Alliance for Safe Trains found discrepancies between media reports and Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) data, raising concerns about Brightline’s safety.

As of March 31, 2025, the FRA reported 145 deaths involving Brightline trains, with four additional accidents, totaling 149.

From 2017 to June 8, 2025, Brightline recorded 278 collisions with vehicles or pedestrians, averaging two deaths and four collisions monthly, including a 20-month COVID-19 hiatus.

Brightline’s Phase One (Miami to West Palm Beach) began in 2018 at 79 mph, and Phase Two (West Palm Beach to Orlando) launched in 2023 at 125 mph.

Most accidents occur in the Miami-to-West Palm Beach section, which has fewer safety upgrades. Broward County leads with 99 accidents, followed by Palm Beach at 95 and Miami-Dade at 49.

The Alliance urges immediate safety improvements. “These figures are unacceptable,” a spokesperson said.

Brightline has not commented but has noted ongoing safety efforts.

